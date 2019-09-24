Battling with worry…?
Our congregation is enjoying a preaching/teaching series based on Rick Warren’s book, “Living in the Goodness of God,” based on Psalm 23.
In Psalm 23:1, we read, “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing/I have everything I need.”
Here we learn worry and worship are mutually exclusive and worry is, in fact, a worthless exercise.
Warren suggests 4 ways in which we can drain worry out of our life and I would like to share these with you…
First, ask the Lord to be your shepherd every day. When you wake up, make a point daily, of saying, “Lord, you are my shepherd; I’m expecting you to feed me and to meet my needs today. I trust you.”
If Jesus, the Good Shepherd, “loved you enough to die for you, He certainly loves you enough to feed, lead and meet your needs.”
“Come, save us and bless us. Be our shepherd and always carry us in your arms.” (Psalms 28:9)
You have free articles remaining.
Second, give Jesus first place in every area of your life. Anytime you worry, that reveals an area of your life where you have not given Jesus first place and that place will become a source of worry and insecurity.
When you give Jesus first place in every area of your life, it simplifies your life and gives you a lot less to worry about.
“Your Heavenly Father already knows perfectly well what you need, and He will give it to you if you give Him first place in your life…” (Matthew 6:32)
Third, relax and give God your worries in prayer. Acknowledge your worries, don’t deny or suppress them, for God’s word says: “Give all your worries and cares to God, for He cares about what happens to you.” (1 Peter 5:7)
Fourth, trust Jesus one day at a time.
It’s good to plan for tomorrow; God’s word says we should, just don’t borrow trouble from tomorrow as well. Jesus says: “Don’t worry about tomorrow, because tomorrow will have its own worries. Each day has enough trouble as its own!” (Matthew 6:34)
“There are two days you should never worry about…yesterday and tomorrow.” (Rick Warren)
May I encourage you to learn to relax and let go of your worries by trusting in God’s goodness in every area of your life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.