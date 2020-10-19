Hepperly humbly serves his community: Letter

As many of you know, my father, Steve Hepperly, is campaigning to become your next sheriff. For those of you who personally know my dad, I think you would agree when I say that he has always treated others with kindness and has always taken time to create personal connections with members of the community he serves. Throughout my childhood it had become a running joke in our family that no matter where we were headed, my dad would always find someone he knew; and if he didn't run into someone he already knew, it wouldn't take him long to strike up a conversation with someone else. Whenever my sister or I would make any sort of comment about it, he would always remind us that it pays off to be kind and humble to those who cross your path. I have seen what being kind and humble has done for my dad and have even seen what kind of person it has shaped me to be. In life, it can be easy to lose touch with your fellow man, and it can be hard to separate your authority from your morals. He uses the lessons that he taught my sister and I to remind himself that even though he is a police officer, he still needs to treat everyone with respect and humility. The point that I hope I made is that my dad is, and will remain, someone who leads with his name and not his position. He will do his best to help his fellow man, and will keep Winnebago County a great and safe place to call home. I hope you all will consider this when voting for your next sheriff in November.