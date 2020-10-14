Hepperly has right qualities for sheriff: Letter

Steve Hepperly has the experience and knowledge to be our next sheriff. Steve has been active in law enforcement for 35 years, with 28 of them serving Winnebago County. He has served in many areas over his career, starting out as a reserve officer then on to Corrections officer/jailer to being a police officer then deputy sheriff. He has done patrol, overseen sex offender registry, to the Prescription Drug Program, and is active with the Winnebago Task Force.
Steve and his wife Michelle raised a family while being active in the community on other ventures also.
Steve shows great leadership and integrity in every aspect of his law enforcement career. Please join me on Nov. 3 and vote Hepperly for sheriff.
Robin Grunhovd, Lake Mills
