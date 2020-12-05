Help us bring diversity in books to Forest City schools: Letter

Aunt Marie has a phrase, "If nothing changes, nothing changes."
She spent a good share of her educational life as the reading coordinator for the Wayzata School District in Minnesota. Since retirement, she has given away hundreds of books to the children of her friends and family. Her spreadsheet resembles a small business.
Can you help us pay her efforts forward?
Our nation is going through some very challenging and changing times. Forest City School District is predominately white Caucasian. We are writing this letter to ask for your help in offering books to help ALL students understand inclusion, diversity and equity for all, particularly in support of the nearly 15% black, indigenous or people of color.
Five friends gathered together and created "Inclusion, Diversity, Equity 4 All"- (IDE4A). We've collected hundreds of titles on these topics, incorporating them into our school libraries. We have received financial contributions and, in collaborating with teachers, librarians and administrators, recently placed an order to provide children with more diverse literature. We also placed another order partnering with Barnes and Noble, and a Thrivent Action Grant to increase even more awareness.
Teresa Pietsch, the school librarian, will coordinate ongoing book reviews and purchases as we move to the middle/high schools. Please help us in our efforts to supply all students with soul-searching and heart-shaping books on these timely topics. You can help by suggesting a book or by making a donation earmarked: "Lib/IDE4A" to the Forest City Community School District. Mail to:145 S Clark St., PO Box 270, Forest City, IA, 50436.
A $20 donation will buy one hard cover book. Please contact Julie Missal, at juliea@wctatel.net if you have any questions.
Julie Struss Missal, Anne Hillison Anderson, Barbara Braseth Johnson, Constance Hagen Johnson, Joan Goehring Hansen, Forest City
P.S. Aunt Marie just turned 86!
