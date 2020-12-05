Help us bring diversity in books to Forest City schools: Letter

Aunt Marie has a phrase, "If nothing changes, nothing changes."

She spent a good share of her educational life as the reading coordinator for the Wayzata School District in Minnesota. Since retirement, she has given away hundreds of books to the children of her friends and family. Her spreadsheet resembles a small business.

Can you help us pay her efforts forward?

Our nation is going through some very challenging and changing times. Forest City School District is predominately white Caucasian. We are writing this letter to ask for your help in offering books to help ALL students understand inclusion, diversity and equity for all, particularly in support of the nearly 15% black, indigenous or people of color.

Five friends gathered together and created "Inclusion, Diversity, Equity 4 All"- (IDE4A). We've collected hundreds of titles on these topics, incorporating them into our school libraries. We have received financial contributions and, in collaborating with teachers, librarians and administrators, recently placed an order to provide children with more diverse literature. We also placed another order partnering with Barnes and Noble, and a Thrivent Action Grant to increase even more awareness.