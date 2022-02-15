Hawkeye Football by Jackson Thompson

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team had a pretty successful season in 2021 and that success is expected to repeat itself in 2022. The Hawkeyes have some key players returning in 2022. Riley Moss announced on Twitter that he would be returning to the Hawkeyes in 2022. “I have more goals I would like to achieve and this team has more goals to achieve as well”, Moss stated on Twitter. This is huge for the Hawkeyes because Riley Moss was the Big 10 Defensive Back of the Year last season.

Another huge returner is Jack Campbell. Campbell had 140 tackles, 57 solo, and 83 assisted. Jack Campbell was a third-team All-Big 10 selection in 2021. Campbell is expected to make the jump for next season. Charlie Jones, a dangerous returner for the Hawkeyes, is another guy returning next year. Jones also announced his decision on Twitter. Jones said, “I’m excited to announce that I will be returning to Iowa for the 2022 season. I have unfinished business to accomplish and look forward to achieving my goals with this team.”

Charlie Jones was a good returner for the Hawks last year. Jones broke one loose for 100 yards against the Fighting Illini. The Hawkeyes also got the top safety in the 2022 class to commit to them. Xavier Nwankpa from Southeast Polk announced his decision live that he would be committing to the Hawkeyes over Ohio State and Notre Dame. Nwankpa said, “It feels like a brotherhood there.” He told Iowa football coaches that he would be committing after an in-home visit from Kirk Ferentz and other coaches.

The Hawkeyes also have lost some key players. The biggest one would be star offensive lineman, Tyler Linderbaum. Linderbaum had two years of eligibility left. Tyler Goodson was the starting running back and Goodson also declared for the draft. Safeties, Jack Koerner and Dane Belton had great 2021 seasons and both announced on Twitter that they would be declaring for the draft. The Hawkeyes also had a few players enter the transfer portal. 4-star quarterback Deuce Hogan announced he would enter the transfer portal after he did not get any playing time during a frustrating quarterback situation. Hogan is committed to Kentucky. Tyrone Tracy Jr. was a receiver for the Hawkeyes that announced he would be transferring to Big 10 West rival, the Purdue Boilermakers.

