1 Chronicles 19:2-3 David said, “I am going to show complete loyalty to Hanun because his father, Nahash, was always completely loyal to me.” So David sent ambassadors to express sympathy to Hanun about his father’s death. But when David’s ambassadors arrived in the land of Ammon, Hanun’s advisers said to him, “Do you really think these men are coming here to honor your father? No! David has sent them to spy out the land so that they can come in and conquer it!”
King David had very good intensions by sending ambassadors to the new king of Ammon, to express his sympathy in the death of his father. However, his good will was misunderstood.
Have you ever misread the intentions or actions of someone because you were suspicious of their motives? Perhaps it was from someone who mistreated you in the past or someone you didn’t know very well? Maybe they just have a reputation of being dishonest and instead of giving them a chance with cautious optimism you incorrectly read into their actions only to discover you were wrong. Or perhaps you were on the receiving end of a misunderstanding and someone assumed your actions were self-serving or meant to undermine the other person. You know how that stings and can lead to resentment and furthers the distance between the two of you.
King Hanun listened to his advisers assuming he knew the intentions of King David’s ambassadors. They were both wrong. King Hanun should have at least requested evidence for their suspicion. His advisors should not have assumed their motives without any investigation. We all know what happens when we assume something and it turns out wrong. The outcome can be regretful and hurt others. In King David’s case it resulted in war because King Hanun was too proud to admit his mistake and seek forgiveness and reconciliation. Of course reconciliation is a two-way street. In this case King David would have to believe King Hanun was sincere and truly forgive him. Otherwise the tension remains, festers and builds.
It is better not to be overly suspicious of other’s actions or words questioning every motive and second-guessing their behavior. While we should be cautious and wise in dealing with others, we should not assume their every action is against us. This requires discernment from God himself who provides it through the Holy Spirit upon request and through his Word. Let us cautiously give people the benefit of the doubt, pray for them and if past experience warrants it, keep a watchful eye just in case there is a trap. And if there is, remember the words of Solomon in Proverbs 20:22; “Do not say, ‘I’ll pay you back for this wrong!’ Wait for the LORD, and he will deliver you.”
