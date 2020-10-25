Have we lost our sanity: Letter

Your vote is just around the corner. I would ask that everyone would take the time to study the platforms of the Democrat and Republican parties. Much more can be gleaned from the platform than from any commercial. If the platform doesn’t say anything about a given issue, it most likely will not be part of any law.
Have you heard about Gavon Newsome’s holiday regulations? You must serve the meal outside. You can use the restroom inside if it is clearly disinfected after each use, only three family entities can be at the gathering, there is more. I think we have lost our sanity!
Tedd Gassman, Scarville
