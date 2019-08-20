The scripture passage for today comes from Matthew 16:13-20.
“Now when Jesus came into the district of Ceasarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?” And they said, “Some say John the Baptist, but others Elijah, and still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Simon Peter answered, “You are Messiah, the Son of the living God.” Jesus answered him, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father in heaven. And tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church and the gates of hades will not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the Kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven. Then he sternly ordered the disciples not to tell anyone that he was the Messiah.”
Today, Jesus is asking you and me these same question. I hear His name being called out often but not in a way that bring any kind of honor to Him. How do you use his name?
If I went out on the street to ask who Jesus is I am sure I would hear he was a prophet. Before I would address the question “Who do you say Jesus is?”, let’s look at some to the titles he gave himself.
He said he is the Alpha and the Omega, the Bread of life, the Living water, the I Am, the Son of Man, the way the truth and the life, the corner stone, the Door, the light of the world, the resurrection and the life, the true vine, the root of Jesse, the bright and morning star and the good shepherd.
Peter was the only one who gave an answer to him when he asked “Who do you say that I am?” Peter gave an answer Jesus said He would build his church on that being the Messiah, “the Son of the living God.”
If Jesus was to ask you that question what would your answer be? Rest assured someday the Lord will ask each and every one of us this question. Your answer will determine your final destiny. The answer He will be looking for will grant you eternity into His Kingdom is “you are my Savior and Lord.” If you can give this as your answer today. Then go out and build on the firm foundation and bring others into a living relationship with Him.
