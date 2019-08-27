Isaiah 6:1-3 In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord, high and exalted, seated on a throne; and the train of his robe filled the temple. Above him were Seraphim, each with six wings: With two wings they covered their faces, with two they covered their feet, and with two they were flying. And they were calling to one another: “Holy, holy, holy is the LORD Almighty the whole earth is full of his glory.”
I was given an old book a few weeks ago that explained the story behind some popular hymns. By the way; hymns, though most of them are quite old teach important doctrinal and theological truths. They don’t compete with modern Christian music, but what they teach can’t compare with most modern songs.
One of my favorite hymns is “Holy, Holy, Holy, written by an Anglican Bishop to Calcutta, India who traveled extensively doing the difficult work of a missionary for three years. On April 3, 1826 he preached on the evils of the cast system to a large audience. Later as he cooled off in a pool where he was staying, he was found drowned, the result of a stroke at the age of 43.
The Hymn Holy, Holy, Holy lays great emphasis on the Christian doctrine unique to any other religion, the Holy Trinity. Each verse re-emphasizes the doctrine by using a “trinity of words” to say something about God.
The first stanza mentions three attributes of God; he is “Holy, merciful and mighty.” The second stanza reminds us that God is worshiped in heaven by saints who have died, cherubim and seraphim. Then it closes with God’s eternal nature; “he was and is and he evermore shall be.”
God is also perfect, something we can’t understand and is hidden by the darkness of our sin and ignorance. At the same time, we can see enough of his glory to know he is perfect – “in power, in love and purity.”
The final verse calls upon Rev. 4:11 (You are worthy, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things, and by your will they were created and have their being.”) – that God created all things for his own pleasure. Therefore, all creation – “the earth the sky and sea” praise him.
The next time you sing this hymn think how the Trinity is lifted up as a very important Christian doctrine – God is one in three persons.
