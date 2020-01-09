Forest City Education Foundation to host tailgate meal

The Forest City Education Foundation will hosting a tail­gate meal from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Forest City High School Cafeteria. The tailgate meal will be served before the Forest City girls and boys varsity basketball games against Garner­ Hayfield-Ventura.

"Everyone is invited to come join us for a great meal before the basketball games and to support our students and the foundation," said Jessica Bruckhoff, Forest City Education Foundation director. "Proceeds from the fundraiser meal will support the Dreamcatcher Fund, which provides educational opportunities such as On to College with John Baylor (ACT Prep Course), Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) program, Academic Banquet and scholarships for our students."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cost for the meal is $7 per ticket and includes a shredded pork or pulled BBQ chicken sandwich, pasta salad, chips, cookie and beverage. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from a For­est City High School junior or senior student.

Forest City Education Foundation board members will be on hand to answer questions about the foundation and explain how you can help support Forest City students.