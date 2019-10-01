When people think of Fall, they tend to think of beautiful colors, cool breezes and migrating birds. Many people go on trips to view the wonderful color show or spectacular flocks of birds. But, Fall fishing can be just as rewarding and can also allow you to enjoy the other benefits of Fall, as well.
In fact, many people prefer to fish in the Fall. The temperatures are cooler, biting bugs are practically nonexistent and the scenery can be stunning. So, even if the fish aren’t biting, you can still enjoy a relaxing time along the water, observing the fall colors and migrating birds, without sweating and swatting bugs.
But, fish usually do bite more in the Fall. The heat of summer causes fish to become more sluggish in the warm water and they have less of an appetite. The cloudy water also makes it more difficult for fish to see lures. But, as temperatures cool down in the Fall, fish become a little more active. They begin to eat more to build up their fat reserves that they will need when winter sets in. And, as the water cools down and clears up, fish are able to see lures a little bit better.
Another nice aspect of Fall fishing is the fish are usually more active during the day (as opposed to mornings and evenings during the summer months) and tend to spend more time near the shore, making them easier to catch. As with fishing at other times of the year, though, try to fish where there is underwater structure or weeds beds. That’s where many of the fish will be hanging out.
If you want to enjoy some Fall fishing, we have some wonderful spots here in North Iowa. Lake Catherine at Thorpe Park provides a quiet spot to relax away from the crowds, as does Crystal Lake in Hancock County. If you’re looking for a larger body of water, Clear Lake always provides great fishing opportunities as do Spirit Lake and Lake Okoboji just a short drive away. And, of course, here in Winnebago County, we are lucky—the Winnebago River flows right through our county.
So, this Fall, grab your fishing pole and enjoy a little Fall fishing before winter sets in and things begin to freeze over. The fish are often biting this time of year, but the bugs aren’t. And, even if you don’t catch anything, you can say that you spent a cool Fall day relaxing next to a lake or a river, soaking up the colors, and the watching migrating birds as they head south for the winter. And, that’s not a bad consolation.
