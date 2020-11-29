Minister's column: The visit from above

We approach one of the most important and most celebrated holidays in the Christian church, the incarnation, also known as Christmas.

Why is it so important? For one it is the fulfillment of the bible’s first prophecy; Genesis 3:15. I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.” (NIV) Here Adam and Eve are told after they rebelled against God that a man would be born into this world and “crush” (a death blow) Satan’s head. That man is the Son of God, Jesus the Messiah.

He did not have an earthly father to transfer man’s sin nature. He was total God and total man, morally and spiritually perfect so he could become the perfect and sinless sacrifice for the human race.

Here is God personally coming to us, living as one of us 2k years ago for the sole purpose of dying in our place. Talk about a gift, nothing compares. He didn’t give just once He keeps on giving so many blessings – forgiveness, comfort, peace, wisdom and much more.

But like so many miracles recorded in scripture there are people in and out of the church that deny the virgin birth on the basis that it doesn’t happen, it’s unnatural. They are correct, it is unnatural, it is supernatural, a divine work of God.