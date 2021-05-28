Minister's column: Show appreciation for law enforcement

Every month there is the recognition of something or someone; from grandparents to secretary’s, presidents to Veterans Day. June 13 has been designated by the American Family Association as a Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement.

Most people go about their day with little or no thought of the possibility of not returning home due to some form of violence. Law Enforcement officers face that every day they go to work.

Most of us don’t want to encounter the police because it usually means we’ve done something wrong. However, when we need help that is who we call and they come as quickly as possible. When there is violence taking place, they run to it while we run from it.

Law Enforcement today is under intense scrutiny due to a very small percentage of ‘bad’ cops. The vast majority bravely and willingly serve and protect our families and communities.

They are men and women just like ourselves with a spouse and children who are doing their job, putting their children through school, looking forward to vacations and volunteer in their communities.

Therefore, it is important we lift up those who wear the badge as local police, sheriff and sheriff’s deputy, and state police officers.

What can we do?