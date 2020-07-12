Minister's column: Remember God's promises to us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a classic hymn entitled, “Standing on the promises of Christ my King.” There are thousands of promises in the bible. Do you know what God promises you as a Christian? Can you name just three promises that are for you?

We could begin with John 3:16. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. The promise is eternal life in heaven through faith in Jesus Christ. 1 John 1:9. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness. We are promised forgiveness when we confess our sin to God and seek his forgiveness. The weight of guilt is lifted.

Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. When we trust in God with whole hearted devotion instead of man’s wisdom, God will direct us into his divine will. We may think we may know his plan or direction only to have that door closed and later a different one opened, but the bottom line is that God is faithful.