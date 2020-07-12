Minister's column: Remember God's promises to us

There is a classic hymn entitled, “Standing on the promises of Christ my King.” There are thousands of promises in the bible. Do you know what God promises you as a Christian? Can you name just three promises that are for you?
We could begin with John 3:16. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. The promise is eternal life in heaven through faith in Jesus Christ. 1 John 1:9. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness. We are promised forgiveness when we confess our sin to God and seek his forgiveness. The weight of guilt is lifted.
Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. When we trust in God with whole hearted devotion instead of man’s wisdom, God will direct us into his divine will. We may think we may know his plan or direction only to have that door closed and later a different one opened, but the bottom line is that God is faithful.
One possible reason we don’t trust God is because we have forgotten his promises or just don’t know them. It begins by seeking him in prayer and his word. They are before us waiting to be discovered and trusted as we read the bible.
Perhaps a promise to bear in mind is 1 Peter 3:12. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their prayer, but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.” He sees you no matter where you may be and he hears your every prayer. Join the prayers of other Christians for our country, pray for your church, family and your own well being.
God truly loves you.
