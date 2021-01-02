Minister's column: Prayer should be a priority in 2021

I would like to suggest we make prayer and studying God’s Word a top priority for 2021, as did many of America’s Founding Fathers and families of early settlers.

It pays great dividends in one’s life, family and the nation.

In addition to Fisher Ames, there is John Witherspoon, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. He, too, had an early start at reading the Bible.

According to historical records, “When he was four years old, he had already read through the Bible from cover to cover; and while still a child he could recite nearly all the New Testament from memory.” (The Founders Bible, pg. 290).

Astounding! Shows the potential we have when we apply ourselves and not be consumed with games, fun, trivial entertainment and other useless information. (I wonder how many of us would have survived?)

History demonstrates that children are capable of learning much more, at a much earlier age than we deem possible today. I think it is a disservice to teach children how to use resources without expecting them to use their brain to figure things out and retain information by memorization.