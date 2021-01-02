Minister's column: Prayer should be a priority in 2021

I would like to suggest we make prayer and studying God’s Word a top priority for 2021, as did many of America’s Founding Fathers and families of early settlers.
It pays great dividends in one’s life, family and the nation.
In addition to Fisher Ames, there is John Witherspoon, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. He, too, had an early start at reading the Bible.
According to historical records, “When he was four years old, he had already read through the Bible from cover to cover; and while still a child he could recite nearly all the New Testament from memory.” (The Founders Bible, pg. 290).
Astounding! Shows the potential we have when we apply ourselves and not be consumed with games, fun, trivial entertainment and other useless information. (I wonder how many of us would have survived?)
History demonstrates that children are capable of learning much more, at a much earlier age than we deem possible today. I think it is a disservice to teach children how to use resources without expecting them to use their brain to figure things out and retain information by memorization.
Scripture tells us to hide the Word of God in our heart (mind) so it becomes an instrument, a force to steer us away from sin and false information. (Ps. 119:11).
Why? Because God’s Word is the truth that will set one’s life on the right course; free from sins, dominion and from false information. The Word of God is alive with the Holy Spirit, who is our teacher, comforter and counselor.
It puts our perspective in the right place so we are inclined to make decisions and evaluate life through the lens of truth; “sanctify them by the truth, your Word is truth.” John 17:17.
God told the Hebrews and thus every generation to love God and educate their children in his Word at an early age because he knew that they would flourish by taking in His Word during the most formative years of a person’s life.
This is the best gift we can give our children, grandchildren and the next generation. Remember it doesn’t stop with the youth; it is needed by all ages.