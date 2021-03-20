Minister's column: Navigating life's sinkholes

Wouldn’t it be nice if life could go along like a finely tuned car cruising down a newly paved highway?
Life can go fairly smooth for some time but not the entire time. We will come across a pot hole, some small ones and some resembling a sinkhole that seems to swallow us up. The small holes or bumps are usually manageable, but it’s the larger ones that we may not be able to maneuver without help.
Such is the case when there is a death of a family member, close friend, classmate, associate or the victim of abuse. The immediate result is numbing pain, disbelief, anger, fear and deep sadness. What does one say; very little, for words at that time become hollow if they are heard at all. The best response is simply ‘being there.’ Your presence means love, compassion, support, empathy and as a Christian the presence of God.
Remember when Job lost 10 children at once, and his live stock, and his health and his workers? He hurt so deeply he wished he had never been born. Three of his friends came to him upon hearing of his tragedy. They came with no religious clichés such as, “God never gives us more than we can handle”, or “It must have been their time”, or “Someday you’ll understand”, or “God must have needed them more than you did” and so on. They didn’t say; “I know how you feel”, or “Time heals all wounds”, or “You’ll get over it someday”. These are clichés to avoid.
What did Job’s three friends do upon coming to him? Job 2:12-13 When they saw him from a distance, they could hardly recognize him; they began to weep aloud, and they tore their robes and sprinkled dust on their heads. Then they sat on the ground with him for seven days and seven nights. No one said a word to him, because they saw how great his suffering was. They grieved with him, cried with him, stayed with him and for seven day said NOTHING!
Grief cannot and must not be hurried. Each loss is unique and each survivor is unique. As God’s representative you can come along side not with answers, but with a shoulder to lean on, two ears to listen to their story (possibly many times) and two hands and feet to help where needed.
We have a God who lost his Son to a cruel death and thus knows how one feels yet is able to bring comfort, support and grace, often through his people like you and me. What a privilege and responsibility we’ve been given.
We’ve been given a great promise of hope to share at the proper time that there is life after death, because Jesus did not remain in the tomb. Hebrews 4:16 Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. God is available and ready to come to you and the grieving to bring strength in your time of need.