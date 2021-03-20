Minister's column: Navigating life's sinkholes

What did Job’s three friends do upon coming to him? Job 2:12-13 When they saw him from a distance, they could hardly recognize him; they began to weep aloud, and they tore their robes and sprinkled dust on their heads. Then they sat on the ground with him for seven days and seven nights. No one said a word to him, because they saw how great his suffering was. They grieved with him, cried with him, stayed with him and for seven day said NOTHING!

Grief cannot and must not be hurried. Each loss is unique and each survivor is unique. As God’s representative you can come along side not with answers, but with a shoulder to lean on, two ears to listen to their story (possibly many times) and two hands and feet to help where needed.

We have a God who lost his Son to a cruel death and thus knows how one feels yet is able to bring comfort, support and grace, often through his people like you and me. What a privilege and responsibility we’ve been given.

We’ve been given a great promise of hope to share at the proper time that there is life after death, because Jesus did not remain in the tomb. Hebrews 4:16 Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. God is available and ready to come to you and the grieving to bring strength in your time of need.

