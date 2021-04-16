Minister's column: Instrument of torture and love

We recently celebrated Good Friday and Easter. Easter being acknowledged more than Good Friday, though Easter points back to a day less understood or remembered in our day, perhaps because it’s difficult to secularize or commercialize Good Friday.
Easter has a bunny and colored chicken eggs which of course has nothing to do with Easter. But what do you do with a cross and death?
That’s what Easter acknowledges, Good Friday and its focus is on the cross. While many Christians and non-Christians alike wear crosses as jewelry, we should think about its symbolism and meaning.
The cross tells us that man is not good, but is corrupt and rotten: Psalm 14:3 All have turned away, all have become corrupt; there is no one who does good, not even one:Psalm 53:3 Everyone has turned away, all have become corrupt; there is no one who does good, not even one.
This is not what we want to hear! The cross itself is a symbol of execution, rejection, brutality, torture, terrorism, damnation and judgment. That too is not what we want to hear, because many believe we are by nature good people and bad things happen occasionally when we make wrong decisions or mistakes.
From God’s perspective the cross was torturous but it was an instrument of glorifying his son. The cross was and is the way to have peace with God, to receive forgiveness, to be freed from eternal death and the control of Satan. The cross was the ultimate expression of divine love for godless and corrupt humanity. It is the cross alone that can bring people together under the lordship of Jesus Christ.
Unfortunately, there is a growing trend to dismiss the cross as the center of Christianity and replace it with man’s virtues, with love being supreme. There is less talk about the cross and more about love, but rarely a love that is agape – sacrificial and unconditional.
While love brought Jesus to the cross and kept him there, love cannot replace the cross. The cross is God’s actual love expressed by satisfying his wrath against sin.
For anyone to teach Christianity without the cross, as the bible defines it, is the lie of the New Age and a paganized culture. Without the cross and Easter, we are doomed. The bible, God’s divine and inerrant word speaks the truth about our condition and the solution.