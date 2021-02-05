Minister's column: Hope means seeking the joy of knowing God

God answered Habakkuk telling him to watch and see that He was doing that which would amaze him. Habakkuk 1:5-6a The Lord replied: “Look, and be amazed! You will be astounded at what I am about to do! For I am going to do something in your own lifetime that you will have to see to believe. I am raising a new force on the world scene, the Chaldeans (Babylonians).

God was raising up Babylon to be a world power in order to awaken sleepy and wicked Israel. This may not be the answer he was looking for and sometimes we may receive an answer we weren’t expecting. However, God is in control of the world, world powers, leaders and promises His purposes will be carried out to the fullest extent and sin will be punished.

In a dismal and dark period of Israel’s history, Habakkuk found hope and peace from knowing God, not knowing about Him, but knowing Him as his Savior and Lord.

Hope means going beyond our pleasant daily experiences to the joy of knowing God. We live by trusting in Him, not by the benefits, happiness or success we may experience in this life.

True and lasting hope comes from faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone. We, like Habakkuk, can bring our fears, worries and complaints to God who will answer and who truly cares for us.

Habakkuk 3:18-19: I will rejoice in the Lord; I will be happy in the God of my salvation. The Lord God is my strength; he will give me the speed of a deer and bring me safely over the mountains.

