Minister's column: Hope means seeking the joy of knowing God

About 2,620 years ago, there was a voice calling a nation to wake up wondering how long he would have to look at sin, misery, destruction, violence, people arguing and fighting and a judicial system that was broken.
O Lord, how long must I call for help before you will listen? I shout to you in vain; there is no answer. “Help! Murder!” I cry, but no one comes to save. Must I forever see this sin and sadness all around me? Wherever I look I see oppression and bribery and men who love to argue and to fight. The law is not enforced, and there is no justice given in the courts, for the wicked far outnumber the righteous, and bribes and trickery prevail. (Habakkuk 1:2-4)
Injustice was rampant then as it is today, along with lies, and empty promises. We, like Habakkuk, are tired of the same old rhetoric, tricks, bribes and perversions.
This is enough to make one wonder, where is God, has He abandoned us? No! A better question regarding our nation is have we abandoned God?
We are so much like Israel, sleeping and neck deep in immorality, violence and injustice. Habakkuk cried out to the only one who would have answers to his problem and pain – God.
Is that whom you go to when you feel frustrated with life? Do you know the one who can calm your unraveling nerves and who can supply all your needs?
God answered Habakkuk telling him to watch and see that He was doing that which would amaze him. Habakkuk 1:5-6a The Lord replied: “Look, and be amazed! You will be astounded at what I am about to do! For I am going to do something in your own lifetime that you will have to see to believe. I am raising a new force on the world scene, the Chaldeans (Babylonians).
God was raising up Babylon to be a world power in order to awaken sleepy and wicked Israel. This may not be the answer he was looking for and sometimes we may receive an answer we weren’t expecting. However, God is in control of the world, world powers, leaders and promises His purposes will be carried out to the fullest extent and sin will be punished.
In a dismal and dark period of Israel’s history, Habakkuk found hope and peace from knowing God, not knowing about Him, but knowing Him as his Savior and Lord.
Hope means going beyond our pleasant daily experiences to the joy of knowing God. We live by trusting in Him, not by the benefits, happiness or success we may experience in this life.
True and lasting hope comes from faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone. We, like Habakkuk, can bring our fears, worries and complaints to God who will answer and who truly cares for us.
Habakkuk 3:18-19: I will rejoice in the Lord; I will be happy in the God of my salvation. The Lord God is my strength; he will give me the speed of a deer and bring me safely over the mountains.