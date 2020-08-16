Minister's column: Find rest from crises from knowing God

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Psalm 91:1-2 -- "He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall remain stable and fixed under the shadow of the Almighty [Whose power no foe can withstand]. I will say of the Lord, He is my Refuge and my Fortress, my God; on Him I lean and rely, and in Him I [confidently] trust!"

Here is a powerful Psalm and imagery for our day. Consider the fact that we are facing an invisible enemy; the coronavirus we hear about every day, but also Satan and his minions who want to either prevent or destroy saving faith. With or without COVID-19 we face an invisible enemy 24/7. While a cure and prevention methods are in the works for the virus there is and never will be a human cure or prevention for demonic attacks. That can sound rather hopeless and discouraging.

Well, that’s nothing new as we consider Psalm 91. The first verse gives the message that there is protection and safety in the face of our enemies. The author refers to the Almighty as the place for shelter and refuge, it’s an invitation for personal protection. Notice the metaphorical words: “shelter,” “shadow,” “refuge” and “fortress.” The first two words are used to describe the image of a baby bird resting under the shelter of its mother’s wings. It’s an image of loving care for one that is vulnerable to things from which it cannot protect itself. That sure sounds like us don’t you think?