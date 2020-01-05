MINISTER'S COLUMN: We need 20/20 vision for 2020

As you read this, we will have begun a new decade and the new year 2020, hard to believe. While wondering about what to say at the beginning of a new year the thought occurred to me; this year we need 20/20 vision regarding God’s word and will for our lives and his church. We need 20/20 vision to see through smoke screens, words of deceit and recognize the truth; truth about life, society, God, government and the future. Our failure to see correctly will impact how we prepare for what will come our way in the next twelve months.

Sometimes it may be tempting or less stressful to close our eyes to the foolishness and evil going on around us. At the same time by our own laziness or business we neglect God’s truth (Bible) thus closing our eyes and not recognizing what can set one free or the source of wisdom and help.

