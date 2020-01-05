MINISTER'S COLUMN: We need 20/20 vision for 2020

As you read this, we will have begun a new decade and the new year 2020, hard to believe. While wondering about what to say at the beginning of a new year the thought occurred to me; this year we need 20/20 vision regarding God’s word and will for our lives and his church. We need 20/20 vision to see through smoke screens, words of deceit and recognize the truth; truth about life, society, God, government and the future. Our failure to see correctly will impact how we prepare for what will come our way in the next twelve months.
Sometimes it may be tempting or less stressful to close our eyes to the foolishness and evil going on around us. At the same time by our own laziness or business we neglect God’s truth (Bible) thus closing our eyes and not recognizing what can set one free or the source of wisdom and help.
Proverbs 1:29 LB “For you closed your eyes to the facts and did not choose to reverence and trust the Lord.” Solomon warns, if we chose to ignore God’s word or close our eyes to God, we will in essence self-destruct. For God alone gives and sustains life. He alone knows the future and directs the present according to His ultimate plan which is his return to earth to judge evil and rescue his bride. So, where do we begin? The fear of God. That means we come before God recognizing he is holy, righteous, pure, just, loving, forgiving, and we acknowledge He will judge the world and eternally separate those who follow Him from those who won’t. To show great respect and humility as we come to worship, pray and go about our day.
Habakkuk 2:2 And the Lord said to me, “Write my answer on a billboard, large and clear, so that anyone can read it at a glance and rush to tell the others. Habakkuk was told by God to write out His vision large enough so those without 20/20 vision could easily read it. How important it is to have eyes that can see and comprehend the plain inerrant word of God in order to avoid unnecessary pain and eternal death.
By reading, digesting and applying God’s word we develop the proper perspective on life and personal experiences. It moves us away from a naturalistic and humanistic worldview which distorts reality. Only God’s inerrant word provides the proper corrective lenses, giving us 20/20 vision to see clearly and interpret what is going on all around us each day.
May this year be the year of 20/20 vision by reading and learning God’s word and listening to the Holy Spirit as he impresses His truth upon our hearts.