Doing more during National Ag Week: Letter

Dear Editor,

As a farmer raising corn and soybeans in Winnebago County, nothing is more important to me than taking care of the land and protecting our precious resources for the next generation of farmers. I have spent my entire life on the farm, and it’s clear that farming is much different today then when our parents and grandparents farmed.

With new technology, today’s farmers can grow more with less. In fact, innovations like genetically modified grain have helped farmers like me reduce tillage on my farm ground, which not only protects the soil and keeps it out of our nearby streams but helps reduce carbon emissions. Conservation tillage in Iowa has helped reduce phosphorous loads in our water by 22 percent since the 1980s.

On my farm, I have begun the usage of cover crops that help to control water flow through my fields and prevent erosion. When the cover crop begins to decay, nutrients are incorporated back into the soil which improves soil quality and decreases fertilizer usage.