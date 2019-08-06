It seems that, nowadays, church membership and attendance is playing an ever decreasing role in the life of the modern family.
In Psalm 16, the psalmist refers to all the good things he receives from God, and then, in verse 3 he writes, “How excellent are the Lord’s faithful people! My greatest pleasure is to be with them!”
How many of us can say that?
“How excellent are the Lord’s faithful people!”
“My greatest pleasure is to be with them.”
Wow! Such passion and enthusiasm for the church and its members!
What do passionate, enthusiastic church members know and experience that we do not? Well, we need to understand that, as God’s children, we are not meant to be “lonely heroes.”
God’s plan is for us to be “born again” into new families, and those families are the churches to which we are invited to belong.
Why? What does God want His families to do?
I believe that God wants us to live together in families so that:
• We can worship Him better
• We can learn from Him better
• We can encourage each other
• We can serve Him better in the world.
Your church is meant to be the place where love for God and love for each other and love for our neighbor meet.
I encourage you to find a local church family so that you too can discover that “your” greatest pleasure is to be with your brothers and sister in Christ.
