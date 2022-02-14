Caitlin Clark joins a list of greats after an amazing start to her sophomore year. The list of NBA greats include Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Russel Westbrook, James Harden, Luca Doncic, and Giannis Antetekumnpo. These are the only players to do this since Clark was born. She recorded a triple double in three consecutive games. This is extremely impressive, especially achieving it in her sophomore year.

Clark is also coming off an impressive freshman year with the hawkeyes. She was the first freshman in Iowa history to record 600 points, 150 rebounds, and 150 assists. Clark received a lot of awards in her freshman year. These awards include National co freshman of the year, 28 big ten weekly honors, 13 freshmen of the week, 10 player of the week, and five honor rolls. Last year, Iowa fell short in the tournament. They lost by 20 to the UCONN Huskies. Clark has a good relationship with the UCONN star Paige Beuckers. They have both played together in AAU and team USA. During their meeting in March, Clark led the team with 21, and Paige followed with 18.

The hawks have big goals in mind for this season. They entered the 2021 season ranked 9th in the country. Going into february, they are coming off a few losses, their most recent to Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are now ranked 21st. They have a tough schedule ahead of them. However, they should punch their ticket to march madness if they can come away with a few more wins. ClLark isn't the only Iowa women's star in the past 5 years.

In 2019, Megan Gustafson was drafted 17th overall. She also got her jersey retired. Like Clark, Gustafosn also fell short in the NCAA tournament. She ended up getting out in the elite 8. Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have a chance to go far this year. With Clark leading the nation in scoring and points per game. SHe is averaging 26.4 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 7.9 assist per game. Caitlin has the potential to go very far this year, but the hawkeyes need to step up their defense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0