It’s been quite a year of development and construction in Forest City.
We’ve witnessed the exciting opening of the Boman Fine Arts Center. We said goodbye to a tremendous blessing in Bill’s Family Foods and now welcome new opportunities with Hy-Vee. We also see the new construction of Kwik Star under way at the intersection of Highways 9 and 69.
Let's not forget the ongoing development and repaving of our streets.
With each construction project come trucks, dumpsters, and work crews. Demolition must occur before new construction takes place. It all takes time. It takes planning. It takes commitment.
All of this construction has got me thinking about the Lord and the work He wants to do in our lives. Two biblical ideas come to mind.
The first comes from Psalm 127:1. It reads, “Unless the LORD builds the house, those who build it labor in vain.”
I love this Psalm. God wants to be the builder of your home. We’re not simply talking about the physical structure, we’re talking about your heart and your family.
You might be single, married, divorced, kids, no kids, an empty-nester, widowed, etc. Wherever you’re at, God wants to build you from the inside out. God has blueprints and designs for what it means to be a man. His Word gives us instructions for what it means to be a woman. Do you want to build a healthy marriage? God owns the trademark on what the best one looks like. Do you want to know how to parent? How to handle finances? How to be a good neighbor?
God has given us His Spirit and His Word and He wants to be the builder of your home. But there might need to be some demolition that needs to happen first.
That brings us to a second thought from Scripture. When the Lord wants to build something, he wants to start at the foundation. That means demolition needs to take place before construction can begin.
The Bible illustrates this principle many times in the Old Testament books of Kings and Chronicles. Some kings were evil. Others tried to do what was right but didn’t get rid of false gods.
One shining example is King Hezekiah. 2 Kings 18 gives us a vivid picture of a man who “did what was right in the eyes of the Lord…he removed the high places and broke the pillars and cut down the Asherah.”
There is a lot there but let me summarize by saying he did some courageous demolition as part of establishing a healthy home.
Friends, let’s not restrict development in our town to just the roads and businesses. Let’s ask the Lord to do a remodel in our homes. That starts with the demolition of unhealthy purity, marriage, parenting, and financial practices.
Many of us have been swept up by the values of a culture that does not honor God. Homes are falling apart. If our families are going to last, we need to let God’s Word be our blueprint and God be the builder of our homes.
