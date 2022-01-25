Beebe: Please listen to me, Iowa is on the wrong path

Last month I wrote about Iowa's inadequate funding of its public schools and public universities and the need to reestablish our kids as the state's priority. I told you that Governor Reynolds was misleading us when she talked about the state's "historic" investment in K-12 education. I further indicated that state supplemental aid (SSA), the amount of new money available to schools, grew an average of only 1.73% annually per year since 2011 which does not even keep pace with the rate of inflation and when coupled with a 3% to 5% increase in operational costs in the average Iowa school suggests that we are even moving backwards. I said that Iowa funding for its public universities has been decreasing at one of the fastest rates in the nation. I also pointed out that our failure to properly fund public education was not because we could not afford to do so. Last year Iowa had a combined budget surplus and rainy day fund totaling about $1 billion.

I will interject here that I was a lifelong Republican until about five years ago when I joined the Democratic Party. A big factor in this decision to change parties was my belief that our young people should always be our highest priority and I thought it was clear that the Iowa Republican Party did not feel that way. Sadly, State House Republicans are still saying that public education remains one of their top priorities. Not true: Iowa has slipped to 30th in state rankings of per-pupil public elementary and secondary school system expenditures, which is $1,280 below the national average. Since 2014, Iowa elementary and secondary education spending has increased 11.6%, while the national average increase has been 19.9%. In the Midwest region, Nebraska is the only state outpaced by Iowa. Iowa ranked 40th nationally in per pupil expenditure increase since 2014.

And now to make matters even worse in her recent Condition of the State address Governor Reynolds suggested a 4% "flat" income tax. Under her proposal, everyone's income would be taxed at 4% by the end of the four-year phase-in period. It is estimated that the impact of the tax cut on an annual basis, once fully phased in, will be in the $1.7 billion range. The State's General Fund is about $9 billion so this would represent a 17-18% reduction in total funding. Public Education makes up 42% of the state's general fund expenditures so if general fund revenues go down $1.7 billion, public education's share of that loss is $714 million or 42%. If the legislature were to somehow spare public education, they would have to stop doing a lot of other important things, such as mental health care, water quality, Medicaid, DHS, corrections, Inspections and Appeals (nursing home inspections for example), court system funding, etc. There just isn't anything at the moment that has that kind of money to spare.

She uses last year's budget surplus of about $1 billion as another justification for the tax decrease. But what she doesn't tell you is it there should not have been this $1 billion surplus. There would have been no surplus had we made adequate investments in the quality of life priorities where Iowa has fallen behind – education funding, mental health services, and water quality. Take a look at what has been referred to as the "Great Kansas Tax Cut Experiment." Under the leadership of Republican Governor Brownback one of the largest income tax cuts in the state's history was implemented and it failed miserably with inadequate funding for many essential services and had to change course. Kansas proved we can't cut our way to prosperity. Iowa should learn from their mistakes.

Iowa schools have worker shortages more extreme than we've ever seen (teachers, bus drivers, food service and paraprofessionals). Without the ability to attract and compensate a quality workforce to our schools, our students will have fewer opportunities, larger class sizes and schools will struggle to produce the quality workforce Iowa's businesses need to flourish.

Governor Reynolds suggests that a flat tax is a fair tax. That is just not true.The idea of a flat tax is not new; it has been talked about many times over the years but always rejected. But the proposed flat tax rate will have a major winner: the rich. You will see a shift in the tax burden away from the wealthy, towards the middle class and lower income taxpayers as a consequence of this. Iowa like a majority of the other states has long had a more progressive tax structure that taxes higher wage earners at higher rates than low income workers. The people who benefit the most from the flat tax are our wealthiest residents, many of whom just happen to donate to the Reynolds campaigns. I will tell you that the proposed flat tax would save Joan and I significant tax dollars but it is not right and I want that money to go to supporting our young people's education. Let's have a tax system that is truly fair and allows the state to "pay it forward" for our wonderful young people and other underfunded priorities. A flat tax is now and always has been a poor choice for Iowa.

Stay tuned for further thoughts.

Raymond Beebe served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Winnebago Industries, Inc., for 38 years. He is currently President of the Forest City Education Foundation and Board Chair of the Waldorf University Foundation

