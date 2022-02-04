Beebe: Let's chat about Iowa public school teachers

I want to begin by quoting an excerpt from the commencement address which I delivered at Waldorf University on May 8, 2021.

"I also want to talk to you about success--what it is and what it isn't. It's not about making a lot of money, becoming CEO of a large corporation or reaching the pinnacle of social status. The real definition of success is a life and work that brings personal fulfillment and lasting relationships and makes a difference in the world. Nelson Mandela said: 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what a difference we make in the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we live.'"

So why do I mention this in the context of Iowa teachers? Let me explain. I have been fortunate over quite a few years to mentor a number of young men from our community. This message is something I always share with young people who are aspiring to be teachers. They already know that they will not become wealthy working as a teacher but I stress the satisfaction they will receive from "making a difference" in the lives of hundreds of young people over the span of their careers. Wow, what can be more important than that?

So you would think our state would want to honor, respect and support its teachers wouldn't you? But how do teachers view the environment for them in the state of Iowa? Frankly, not very well! And don't take my word for it; go and talk to a few teachers. Our teachers must have been really impressed when the GOP controlled legislature opened this year's session with Senate President Jake Chapman and Senator Brad Zaun, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, telling us that teachers are pushing a "sinister agenda" and they also talked about criminalizing books and arresting teachers and librarians.

Chapman is trying to create a new felony offense for educators and Senator Zaun, who also supports such a move, stated: "My warning to all teachers and the administrators is you're going to be in jail." So now teachers can be jailed if the "wrong" book ends up in the school library! They did not explain who will get to deem a piece of literature inappropriate. Will this kind of rhetoric encourage our current teachers or will it make teachers in other states want to relocate in Iowa? (I should also note that the Chapman/Zaun tirade went viral and was seen all over the country.) I could go into great length on this topic but will just say that Iowa schools already have effective mechanisms in place to review material.

Democratic Senator Herman Quirmbach stated it well: "Education professionals strike a balance between the challenging material and the age appropriateness of the material. I trust those professionals to continue to do the excellent job that I believe they have done in Iowa."

Superintendent Lehmann has provided me with 19 pages of policy used in the Forest City Community School District pertaining to curriculum evaluation, academic freedom and instructional material selection. I would much rather leave this in the hands of our educators and administrators than Senator Chapman! Oh, by the way, did the other Republican senators rise up to disassociate themselves from this outlandish rhetoric? There were maybe a couple but it looks like the majority had no problem with it!

So what do we do we to show appreciation to our teachers? Unfortunately, it is not by how much we pay them. Newsweek recently published a list of the top 20 states in pay for public elementary and secondary school teachers. Iowa is not on that list. Insider had Iowa in the 23rd position for teacher pay out of the 50 states. ZipRecruiter says Iowa ranks 37th for school teacher salaries. Now I'm not one to fall in love with magazine rankings but the numbers I am seeing certainly suggest that our state quarter with a country schoolhouse and "Foundation in Education" printed on the reverse side no longer tell it like it is!

Another measurement is spending per student in public schools where Iowa ranks an unimpressive 29th in the nation. In my piece published in the February 1 Summit/Tribune I went into some detail to make my case that our public schools are inadequately funded. I mentioned that state supplemental aid (SSA), the amount of new money available to schools, has grown an average of only 1.73% annually per year since 2011, which does not even keep pace with the rate of inflation and when coupled with a 3% to 5% increase in operational costs in the average Iowa school suggests that we are moving backwards. I said Iowa had a large surplus last year which could have been used to help us catch-up. And to make matters even worse Governor Reynolds is proposing a 4% flat income tax and it is estimated that the impact of this tax cut on an annual basis, once fully phased in, will be about $1.7 billion. Public education makes up 42% of the state's general fund expenditures so if general fund revenues go down $1.7 billion, public education's share of that loss is $714 million. This would suggest even further cuts for public education are likely in our future if the flat tax is in fact implemented.

I think back to 2004 when Iowa's quarter was introduced. We were all proud at that time as it seemed that our public schools ranked with the top five states in virtually all categories. Wouldn't it be great to make public education in Iowa a priority again?

I hope each one of you will "rise up" and speak out on behalf of our wonderful young people. They are after all our most valuable asset and they deserve the very best education we can give them.

Further thoughts will follow.

Raymond Beebe served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Winnebago Industries, Inc., for 38 years. He is currently President of the Forest City Education Foundation and Board Chair of the Waldorf University Foundation.

