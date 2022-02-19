A&W New Ownership By Andrew Olson

If you have been to the A&W restaurant in Forest City recently, you may have noticed some new faces. Co-owners, Joseph Helfter and Mandy Mack sold the business to James Davis. Helfter and Mack had owned and managed the restaurant since 2016; however, they decided now was the time to make a change.

Davis took ownership of the fast food restaurant in late December of last year, but he is not new to the restaurant business. He currently owns and operates two other A & W restaurants in Emmetsburg, Iowa, and Spirit Lake, Iowa. He is committed to seeing the Forest City restaurant continue to provide customers with top notch service and products.

With new management comes new deals. A & W is currently offering a 2 for $5 deal everyday, all day. This deal allows customers to choose two featured items (deluxe cheeseburger, chili cheese fries, chicken slider, onion rings, or a sundae) for only $5. There’s also other new menu items including the peppermint shake, cod sliders, sriracha cheese curds, and a shrimp basket.

Davis has also been taking the necessary steps to open the dining room after Helfter and Mack were forced to close the space over a year and a half ago due to the COVID pandemic. During this time, customers have been served via the drive-thru only. In order to be able to open the dining room, Davis and his management team have been working on hiring and training enough staff to cover the needed shifts. He’s hopeful that the dining room will be open by this spring. Davis looks forward to meeting local customers when they visit the restaurant and encourages them to make the trip to Forest City, Iowa.

