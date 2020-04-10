Online learning voluntary for Forest City pre-K-8, required for 9-12

After Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to remain closed through April 30, school districts had to choose how they will try to continue their students’ education.
The Iowa Department of Education released some guidance on that front, giving districts three options to choose from: provide no continuous learning, voluntary educational opportunities or required educational services.
Districts had to choose by April 10 which route they were going to go, and Forest City Community School District chose voluntary education for pre-K through eighth grade and required education for ninth through 12th grade.
Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said they should make the ninth through 12th grade required education to keep the students on track for graduation, especially for seniors.
Since the voluntary and required education counts toward the school year’s instruction time and the state legislature has waived the required instruction time for the first four weeks of the schools’ closure, the district will not have to make up any instructional time at the end of the year.
In the required education, teachers can grade the assignments and credit can be awarded, and in the voluntary education teachers can give feedback.
Lehmann said the district is confident with the technology they have and with the teachers to be able to deliver the instructional models, and nearly every family in the district has access to internet with the help of WCTA.
“We’ve got a great partner in WCTA when they found the emergency grant funds to reach out to the families that don’t have access that we can get the technology access, too,” Lehmann said.
The required education for high-schoolers starts Tuesday, April 14, and Lehmann said there were minimal changes with the continuous learning in the elementary and middle schools.
The high school was eight days into the last trimester when the schools closed, and high school Principal Ken Baker said it’s hard to give credit for just eight days of work out of a 60-day trimester.
Currently, Baker said the online engagement in the previous continuous learning model has been solid at around 75 to 80 percent.
“The hope is that anybody who starts on [April 14], whether they have previously engaged or not, they can engage without any penalty, so to speak,” Baker said. “They can start up there and still earn credits.”
Because the online learning is now required for the high-schoolers, attendance will be taken and Lehmann said the school will reach out to the students who are not participating and their parents to let them know they won’t earn the credit if they don’t participate.
Baker said doing the required education is important to all high-schoolers to provide them with opportunities as they “move through the building” and give seniors a chance to make up required courses and complete elective credits to graduate.
In the middle school, Principal Zach Dillavou said they’re averaging about 75 percent participation in its current voluntary continuous learning, which is part of the reason they chose to stick with the voluntary education.
“We couldn’t guarantee that that other 20 or 25 percent of kids would engage, and what are the ramifications then if they don’t engage?” he said. “The teachers and I weren’t willing to retain a student or not let them move on to the next grade because they didn’t complete the flexibility program even though they were in good standing through three-fourths of the school year while we were in school.”
Elementary participation in the current continuous learning model has been “pretty good” so far, according to Principal Brad Jones.
“I think parents have been very appreciative of what we have provided,” he said.
Moving forward, Jones said he thinks they’ll start introducing new material rather than just continue to review, but he doesn’t want to frustrate the kids to the point where they start hating school.
“It might frustrate their kids, but just pick your battles,” he said. “We’re not going to force kids to do it.”
The No. 1 message right now from the school is the social and emotional health of the elementary kids, Jones said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!