Online learning voluntary for Forest City pre-K-8, required for 9-12

“We’ve got a great partner in WCTA when they found the emergency grant funds to reach out to the families that don’t have access that we can get the technology access, too,” Lehmann said.

The required education for high-schoolers starts Tuesday, April 14, and Lehmann said there were minimal changes with the continuous learning in the elementary and middle schools.

The high school was eight days into the last trimester when the schools closed, and high school Principal Ken Baker said it’s hard to give credit for just eight days of work out of a 60-day trimester.

Currently, Baker said the online engagement in the previous continuous learning model has been solid at around 75 to 80 percent.

“The hope is that anybody who starts on [April 14], whether they have previously engaged or not, they can engage without any penalty, so to speak,” Baker said. “They can start up there and still earn credits.”

Because the online learning is now required for the high-schoolers, attendance will be taken and Lehmann said the school will reach out to the students who are not participating and their parents to let them know they won’t earn the credit if they don’t participate.