Online auction for gym floor brings more than $10,000

The online auction for pieces of the old Forest City High School floor finished Jan. 24 and was a great success for the district.

After holding an auction to sell off pieces of the old high school gym floor, all but about 24 pieces out of 200 were sold, raising more than $10,000 for the district to use in renovating the gym.

The remaining 4-by-6-foot pieces will be used in shop classes and in other areas within the district.

District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said the nice part about the auction was generating some revenue off the floor and its history while saving the disposal cost of the floor.

The minimum bid for each piece was $25, and the highest bids reached well over $100, according to Lehmann.

Alumni, players, residents, students and even people from five different states were among the bidders in the auction, Lehmann said.

“A number of different people that had an interest in the floor were given the opportunity to bid on the floor,” he said.

Lehmann thanked athletic directors Chad Moore and Jeff Jerome and communications director Kristin Heidemann for their work in making the auction a success.