Online auction for gym floor brings more than $10,000

The online auction for pieces of the old Forest City High School floor finished Jan. 24 and was a great success for the district.
After holding an auction to sell off pieces of the old high school gym floor, all but about 24 pieces out of 200 were sold, raising more than $10,000 for the district to use in renovating the gym.
The remaining 4-by-6-foot pieces will be used in shop classes and in other areas within the district.
District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said the nice part about the auction was generating some revenue off the floor and its history while saving the disposal cost of the floor.
The minimum bid for each piece was $25, and the highest bids reached well over $100, according to Lehmann.
Alumni, players, residents, students and even people from five different states were among the bidders in the auction, Lehmann said.
“A number of different people that had an interest in the floor were given the opportunity to bid on the floor,” he said.
Lehmann thanked athletic directors Chad Moore and Jeff Jerome and communications director Kristin Heidemann for their work in making the auction a success.
The floor, which had been in use since 1977, was removed as part of a full gymnasium remodel that will consist of a new gym floor, bleachers, new paint, rebranding and some other modifications, according to Lehmann.
“The gym has the original gym floor in there, original bleachers, along that line,” Lehmann said.
Lehmann said the district is below the $500,000 budget it set up for the project with the bids and quotes it has received.
Remodeling will start March 18 and be completed by the end of June or first part of July, Lehmann said.
The district had decided to keep the roughly 15-by15-foot center court area, with plans to display it later.
Since 1977, the gym has been the home of Indian basketball, wrestling and volleyball teams including eight state-qualifying boys basketball teams, two state-qualifying volleyball teams, one state-dual wrestling team and 33 individual state-qualifying wrestlers.
A total of 34 conference championships have been earned between the teams.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.