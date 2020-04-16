Ombudsman recommends Forest City resume garbage, recycling pickup

Ruiter said he talked with Hirschman and she was impressed with the city’s current waste collection operation.

“We’re not the only ones in the state doing this, but she said we’re the only ones she’s aware of to have personnel on the site,” he said.

Tuesday afternoon after the city council meeting, Hirschman wrote back with her decision to defer to the city on how to proceed in the best interests of the city and its citizens, as “these are unprecedented and difficult times,” though her recommendation still stands.

“We understand that the city is largely in a no-win situation,” she wrote. “We also understand that personal protective equipment (PPE) is hard to come by and the city officials are doing the best they can under the circumstances. Additionally, we acknowledge city officials’ diligent efforts to maximize social distancing at the city’s solid-waste drop-off areas.”

Hirschman said the city should still resume solid waste collection, even if it is on an abbreviated schedule and recyclables are mixed in with regular trash for the time being, especially as the state is as close to a shelter-in-place situation without the Gov. Kim Reynolds making it official, and PPE is even more limited for average citizens than it is for solid waste workers.