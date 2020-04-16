Ombudsman recommends Forest City resume garbage, recycling pickup

The City of Forest City won't resume curbside garbage despite receiving a letter from the state ombudsman recommending they do just that.
As a part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 16, the City of Forest City stopped residential curbside garbage and recycling pickup and has asked its residents to take their recycling and garbage to the Streets and Sanitation Department.
Because of this, the Office of Ombudsman sent the city a letter Monday, April 6, recommending they resume garbage pickup.
The Office of Ombudsman is a government agency that impartially investigates complaints about administrative actions of most state and local governments in Iowa, including cities.
In the letter, one of Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman’s assistants, Jason Pulliam, said although the office is sensitive to worker safety concerns, the office decided the suspension of curbside garbage pickup goes against state and federal social-distancing and stay-at-home recommendations.
During the city council meeting on April 6, Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter said he told the office the city couldn’t get the necessary personal protective equipment for the street and sanitation workers to safely resume curbside pickup.
“I said we can’t get the right suits, we can’t get masks, we can’t get anything else that we need,” Ruiter said.
Ruiter said he talked with Hirschman and she was impressed with the city’s current waste collection operation.
“We’re not the only ones in the state doing this, but she said we’re the only ones she’s aware of to have personnel on the site,” he said.
Tuesday afternoon after the city council meeting, Hirschman wrote back with her decision to defer to the city on how to proceed in the best interests of the city and its citizens, as “these are unprecedented and difficult times,” though her recommendation still stands.
“We understand that the city is largely in a no-win situation,” she wrote. “We also understand that personal protective equipment (PPE) is hard to come by and the city officials are doing the best they can under the circumstances. Additionally, we acknowledge city officials’ diligent efforts to maximize social distancing at the city’s solid-waste drop-off areas.”
Hirschman said the city should still resume solid waste collection, even if it is on an abbreviated schedule and recyclables are mixed in with regular trash for the time being, especially as the state is as close to a shelter-in-place situation without the Gov. Kim Reynolds making it official, and PPE is even more limited for average citizens than it is for solid waste workers.
“I understand that we may need to agree to disagree on the city’s decision to suspend curbside waste collection,” she wrote. “In the grand scheme of things, however, we believe it makes the most sense for trained city employees with better PPE than the average citizen to collect waste, understanding that nothing is fail-safe and there is no perfect way to itigate all risks to sanitation workers.”
Ruiter said in the council meeting if the governor orders a shelter-in-place the city will have to resume curbside waste collection “whether we like it or not.”
Councilmember Leslie Torkelson said there were a lot of towns smaller than Forest City that do not have garbage pickup, such as Titonka, and their residents have to take their garbage and recycling to the actual dump.
“For years and years, their residents go to one site and they dump their trash every single time at the same location,” Torkelson said. “There’s no difference. At least we have someone there. At least we have protocol in place for one vehicle at a time. Everyone’s maintaining that social distancing in this practice.”
Because the Office of the Ombudsman is only recommending the city resume curbside pickup, the city is not required to take the suggestions, and city administrator Barb Smith said they will not be implementing their suggestions.
“We will stay with our trash system the way it is until we can obtain some PPE for our sanitation workers,” she said.
Residents can take their garbage, which must be in the blue city bags, and recycling to the department at 346 N Golf Course Road, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Those who are unable to drop off their garbage or recycling can contact City Hall for assistance.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
