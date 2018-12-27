Virginia Mary Kamp
October 27, 1942 - December 22, 2018
Forest City, Iowa – Virginia Mary Kamp, 76 of Forest City, Iowa died Saturday, December 22, 2018 the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 with the Rev. Arthur J. Zewert Jr., Spiritual Care Counseler of Hospice of North Iowa officiating.
A gathering will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday.
Family inurnment will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name in care of her family.
Virginia M. Kamp, the daughter of Emmet and Margaret Earl, was born on October 27, 1942 in Austin, Minnesota. She lived in Austin until 1965. On November 27, 1965, she married Roger D. Kamp. The couple moved to Forest City, Iowa where she made a home and had 3 children, Susan Leuwerke (Steve Sprecher) of Scarville, Bruce Kamp (Deb Kamp) of Britt and Barbara Wolf (Scott Wolf) of Forest City.
Virginia had several part-time jobs including working as a private caregiver, seasonal work making caramel apples at House of Sweets, Forest Theatre, Harrisons variety store and in the kitchen at the Good Samaritan Center. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding her bike, watching movies and playing bingo.
She is survived by her three children; four grandchildren, Mathew Leuwerke (Leah Engelbarts), Andrew Leuwerke (Coley Mariah), Kristen Beeler (Aaron) and Emily Wolf; three great-grandchildren; brother, Emmet Earl Jr. (Theresa) of Austin, MN, Arnold Earl (Rita) of Austin Minnesota and many other relatives and friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and two brothers, Don Earl of Austin, MN and Joe Earl of Owatonna, MN.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
