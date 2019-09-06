Thad Landon Josten
September 1, 1967 - September 3, 2019
FOREST CITY, IOWA – Thad Landon Josten, 52, of Forest City died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Forest City United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.
Inurnment of cremains will be held in Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Thad Josten memorial fund in care of the family.
Thad Landon Josten was born September 1, 1967 in Belmond, Iowa the son of LaVurne and Sharon (Kuhlers) Josten. He attended Forest City Schools, graduating in 1986 where he was active in FFA, 4-H, football and wrestling. Thad was married to Connie Thomazin on August 30, 1997.
Thad had a passion for farming and raising cattle, it was a life he loved! He enjoyed helping the younger generation with show cattle. You could often find him socializing with a cup of coffee or his favorite drink! He enjoyed anything Case I-H, hunting, fishing and was a big Iowa State fan. He was an active member of the Cattlemen's Association and you could often find him behind the grill at various events throughout the area. Thad loved his family and friends, the time he spent with them and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thad is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Thomazin) Josten of Forest City; children, Landon Josten and his significant other, Becca Martin, Alisha Olsen, Charity ( Tracy) Nicholson and Felicity (Aaron) Olsen; parents, LaVurne and Sharon Josten of Forest City; siblings, Kayla (Doug) Reynolds of Earlham, IA and Teesha ( Karl) Kirschbaum of Olympia, WA; one niece and four nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, Cal (Cheri) Thomazin, Curt (Erline) Thomazin, Kevin Thomazin, Chad and Kitty Barr and Robert Thomazin and many other loved ones and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, brother, Bret Evan Josten in 1971 and many other loved ones.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
