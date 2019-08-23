Roger Wade Lunning
July 26, 1945 - August 17, 2019
FOREST CITY, IOWA – Roger Wade Lunning, 74, of Forest City died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 21,, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City.
Inurnment of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Roger Lunning fund in care of family.
Roger Wade Lunning was born July 26, 1945 in Darington, Wisconsin the son of Virgil and Anola (Helland) Lunning. Roger grew up in the Crystal Lake area, he worked for a farmer in the Hayfield area and then North Iowa Ag Chemical and Supply in Forest City. Roger was married to Linda Francis Haugland December 19, 1964 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
They made their home in Forest City where they raised their two children, Teri and Todd.
Roger worked for Customer Service at Winnebago Industries from 1968 until his retirement in 2008. Roger loved his wife Linda, they were married forty-four years until her passing in 2009.
He loved spending time with his friends and family and was especially fond of his grandchildren.
Roger loved fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors, playing cards, games and was always a huge supporter of the various hunting banquets. Roger was chairman and lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited.
Roger will be known for his “tell it like it is” mentality and his joking spirit. Always living life large and knowing how to have fun and enjoy every moment. He left his mark on many people through the years and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Roger's life and memory will live on in the lives of his children, Teri Lunning of Forest City and Todd and wife Sherri Lunning of Forest City; grandchildren, Maranda Lunning and boyfriend, Andrew Kuhn and Cody Lunning; brothers, Verdell Lunning of Forest City, Darryl Lunning and wife Wanda of Austin, MN; sisters, Deb Loge and husband Scott of Forest City, Denise Rogers and husband, Doug of Forest City; brothers-in-law, Dean Haugland and wife Doris of Crystal Lake, Dale Haugland and LaRae of Britt, Paul Lenz of Spencer, IA; sister-in-law, Connie Lunning of Mason City and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Linda in 2009; father and mother-in-law Bjarne and Dorothy Haugland; brothers, Lynn and Jerry Lunning and sisters-in-law, Jean Lenz and Leola Lunning.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.