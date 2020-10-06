Philip J. Osmundson

(1927-2020)

Philip John “Jack” Osmundson, 92, of Rochester MN passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Charter House on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather, great physician, dedicated musician and avid golfer. Jack was a cardiovascular specialist at the Mayo Clinic for nearly 40 years, caring for his many patients from all over the world with much skill, kindness and consideration.

Born October 11, 1927, Jack was the second son of Ernest Maurice Osmundson and Veva Rose Osmundson, and grew up in Thompson, Iowa. He graduated from Thompson High School in 1945, where he was a four-year basketball letterman and track enthusiast. He became interested in medicine after first considering the Merchant Marines in 1945. Jack received his B.S. degree from the University of Iowa in 1948, where he met the love of his life, Margaret Ann (Peg) Merkley, on a blind date. Jack and Peg were married on June 17, 1951 in Des Moines Iowa. In 1952, Jack completed his medical degree from the University of Iowa.