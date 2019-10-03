Norman Roger Nyhus
March 19, 1931 - October 1, 2019
FOREST CITY - Norman Roger Nyhus, 88, of Forest City, died peacefully, Monday, October 1, 2019 from complications based upon having farmers lung at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.
Interment will be in Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery in rural Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice North Iowa.
Norman was born at home on March 19, 1931 to Otis and Tillie (Midtgaard) Nyhus. Baptized and Confirmed (1946) at Ellington Lutheran Congregational Church.
Started school in the country school and then transferred to Fertile. Graduated from Fertile in 1951.
He enlisted in the United States Army from Dec 5, 1952 to November 12, 1954, during the Korean War. He was in the artillery as an Corporal and spent part of his service in Germany.
He was united in marriage on August 14, 1955 to Delores Morem at Ellington Lutheran Congregational Church, whose name was later changed to Pilot Knob Lutheran.
Norman has farmed with his dad and brother Harold since they were kids. In 1998, Norman and Harold quit farming full time and rented the land to Norman's son Roger. He continued to help with the farming while his health would allow.
Norman helped with doing custom work for neighbors like planting, combining, picking corn, shelling corn, trucking, and using a grain vac to clean out bins.
Norman and Delores owned 2 Winnebago motorhomes. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, traveling and camping. Norman was active in the WIT North Iowa Travelers club as a past president, Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, Opportunity village, and was on the Forest City Co-Op Oil Company board that later merged with the Farmers Co-Op elevator.
Norman, Delores and Harold were winter Texans for several years. They enjoyed spending time with friends and taking tours.
He enjoyed taking his son, Roger, and grandson, Craig, prairie dog hunting in South Dakota. They went for several years with his brother Harold and Dana and Matt Swanson.
In October 2016, he had a stroke and could no longer stay on the farm. Norman and Harold moved into the Forest Plaza assisted living in Forest City. In April 2019 he entered Hospice care and due to his health requirement in May he was moved to Westview Care Center.
He is survived by his son, Roger (Bonnie) Nyhus of Forest City, his grandson, Craig Nyhus (Laura) and great-grandson Carter of Sioux Falls, SD and his granddaughter, Laura Nyhus of Gilbert, AZ. Also survived by his brother, Harold, and sister-in-law, Donna (Harvey) Eden. His nieces, Cindy (Keith) Mayland, Darla Carrasco and nephew, David (Julie) Eden and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Tillie Nyhus; infant brother; his wife, Delores and his son, Ronald.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
