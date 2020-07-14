× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma J. Bilyeu

(1929-2020)

CLEAR LAKE - Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu, 90, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA.

A memorial service will be held 10:30am, Friday July 17, 2020 at Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 S Clark St, Forest City, IA 50436, with Pastor Les Green officiating. Family will be greeting guests one hour prior to the service at the church at 9:30am. Burial will take place at Elmwood Saint Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees at the church are asked to wear face masks as able.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Norma was born on February 27, 1929, the daughter of Edward and Joy (Olson) Hillesland of Forest City. She grew up in the Forest City area and graduated from Garner High School. Norma attended Kendall College in Evanston, IL, as well as Waldorf College in Forest City, IA.