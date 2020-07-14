Norma J. Bilyeu
(1929-2020)
CLEAR LAKE - Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu, 90, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA.
A memorial service will be held 10:30am, Friday July 17, 2020 at Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 S Clark St, Forest City, IA 50436, with Pastor Les Green officiating. Family will be greeting guests one hour prior to the service at the church at 9:30am. Burial will take place at Elmwood Saint Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees at the church are asked to wear face masks as able.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Norma was born on February 27, 1929, the daughter of Edward and Joy (Olson) Hillesland of Forest City. She grew up in the Forest City area and graduated from Garner High School. Norma attended Kendall College in Evanston, IL, as well as Waldorf College in Forest City, IA.
Norma married Roy Bilyeu on February 4, 1950, and lived on the family farm near Woden, IA. To this union four children were born, two sons and two daughters. In later years they moved to Mason City, where she helped Roy with his business and was very active in her children's lives. Norma was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a member of Lincoln Elementary PTA and a Sunday school teacher at First United Methodist Church. Norma was always active in her local churches. She taught her children to pray, read scriptures regularly, and value family.
Norma enjoyed drop-in guests at her kitchen table, serving coffee and treats almost every day.
Those left to cherish memories of Norma, are her four children, Wanda (Bill) Jimenez, Larry (Crystal) Bilyeu, Gary (Lonnie) Bilyeu, and Beth Bilyeu; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dennis (Norma) Hillesland, Lola (Dave) Bruns, Alice (Dave) Christiansen, and Jon (Marcia) Hillesland; as well as many nieces and nephews; numerous friends, wonderful care providers, and acquaintances.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; and grandson, John Eric Jimenez.
Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th St, Clear Lake, 641-357-2193, ColonialChapels.com.
