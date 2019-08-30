Michael Ryerson
September 28, 1952 - August 19, 2019
Michael Dean Ryerson died at Providence Hospital on August 19, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska at the age of 66.
Mike was born September 28, 1952 in Forest City, Iowa to Herb and Agnes Ryerson. He was the 2nd youngest of 11 children. Mike moved to Alaska in 1980 in pursuit of adventure.
Mike was a dedicated musician with a passion for the guitar. He traveled throughout the Midwest and Alaska playing in several bands, including Keyhole Crossing, The Hebrew Lovelamp, The Sportin' Woodies, and The Detroit Dawgs. He also loved fishing and spending time outdoors. He'll be remembered for his quiet, gentle spirit and his dry sense of humor.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Ryerson; brothers Tom (Eagan, MN), Ray (Garner, Iowa), and Jon (Nichols, Iowa); and longtime partner Tinker Ryerson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Agnes; son, Ian Ryerson; and siblings JoAnn, Donna, Sandy, Ron, Mary, Jerome, and Doug.
