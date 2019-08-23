Mavis Ann Geraldine Rasmussen
October 5, 1925 - August 21, 2019
Mavis Ann Geraldine Rasmussen, 93, of Forest City Iowa, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City Iowa, with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating.
Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery, also in Forest City, following the church services.
Mavis Ann was born October 5th, 1925, to Archie and Etta Anderson in Albert Lea, MN. Mavis graduates from Rake High School and continued her education by studying business and graduating in Albert Lea MN.
On March 15, 1947, in a ceremony at Liberty Lutheran Church in Rake, Iowa, Mavis married Warren Rasmussen. From this marriage they had three sons.
Mavis Ann was an active member of her church, Immanuel Lutheran Church, since 1967. She loved being of service to her community and cherished the fellowship the congregation provided. She especially enjoyed her circle. She worked as a dedicated bill clerk at City Hall for Forest City, Iowa from 1970 and retired after more than 25 years in 1997.
Mavis Ann enjoyed many things, one of her most beloved being baking. She had fond memories of baking with her mother and sister Elaine. She shared that love anytime she could with her family, friends, and anyone who knew of her famous brownies. She treasured her family most of all and rejoiced in any opportunity to show her love and affection unconditionally. That love has spread to so many that will miss her dearly.
Mavis Ann is survived by her children, Steven (Sheila) Rasmussen of Hedrick, IA, David (Joyce) Rasmussen of Jefferson, IA and Gary Rasmussen of Casey, IA; grandchildren; Melissa Dulay, Season Ford, Christina Hallen, Randi Jo (Chris) Russi, Carissa Jacobson, Phillip Rasmussen, Sarah Gomez, Carrie Gomez, Dustin Rasmussen, Jessica Phippen, Shawna Rasmussen, Nicholas Rasmussen, Brian Rasmussen, Hayden Rasmussen, Nicole Rasmussen, and Hunter Rasmussen; great grandchildren; Mason, Jack, Kylie, Morgan, LauraLea, Ian, Garrett, Max, Ely, Charlie, Finny, Liam, Kinsley, Sydney and Baby Russi due in February 2020; sister-in-law; Joyce Anderson and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Etta Anderson; husband, Warren Rasmussen; brothers, Carlisle Rasmussen, Dale Anderson, Ronald Anderson; sisters, Elaine Nerdig, and Baby Beverly Anderson; brothers-in-law, Dale Anderson and sister-in-law, LaRene Anderson.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.