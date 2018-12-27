Joan Melinda Illing
May 8, 1952 - December 26, 2018
Joan Melinda Illing was born on May 8, 1952, in Illinois, daughter of Leonard and Lois (Kauffman) Cain. One day as she was crossing the street a young man pulled up in his Jeep and asked her for a date and she accepted. Joan and Bill were married on June 30, 1973, and began a family while living in Blue Island. In December of 1982, they moved their family to Corwith, Iowa, to provide a safer life with better educational opportunities. Joan worked for Winnebago in a number of capacities. She was a very generous and caring person and considered EVERY one who entered her home to be family. In fact, most of her family and friends referred to her as “Momma Dukes”. Joan was always watching for an opportunity to quietly do a good deed for those she met and they, often, didn't know she was the one who deserved credit. Joan loved to play cards and kept the scores from every Pinochle game she ever played! She was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and never missed a chance to see “the boys” play. Joan enjoyed classic music from the 50s and 60s and loved her coffee. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and visiting as much as possible with anyone she could, and wanted everyone to have fun. Joan was also a proud member of Ascension Lutheran Church of Waterloo.
Joan passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 years at Covenant Medical Center on . She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bill. Joan is survived by her son, Shane (Valerie) Illing of Jesup, Iowa; daughter, Amy Illing of Thompson, Iowa; sister, Judy (Bob) Kissel of Palos Heights, Illinois; nephew, David (LeeAnn) Kissel and nieces, Jennifer Bellamy and Diane (David) Blake; and her beloved cat, Jaxy.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 4-6:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA 50701.
Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 31, 2018 at 10:00 am at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard, Waterloo, IA 50701. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories, 3669 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA. There will be a luncheon immediately following burial at Ascension Lutheran Church.
