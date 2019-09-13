Jerald A. Hermanson
April 25, 1941 - September 9, 2019
LELAND - Jerald A. Hermanson, age 78 of rural Leland died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Avenue, Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.
Visitation for Jerry will be 5-7 PM Friday evening at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Jerald Arlen Hermanson was born in Forest City, Iowa on April 25, 1941, the son of Charles and Annabel Johnson Hermanson. He was baptized and confirmed at Winnebago Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills. He received his education at Leland and Forest City schools, graduating in 1959.
He was married to Marjory Priem on September 23, 1967 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Saint Ansgar, Iowa. They spent their married life near Leland.
Jerald was active in 4-H and the Pork Producers. He also enjoyed going fishing every year with neighborhood men. He worked at the fertilizer plant, at Winnebago Industries, and also at Manpower, all located in Forest City, in addition to farming for 41 years. He retired in 2006.
Survivors include his wife Marge of Leland, IA; two daughters, Tanya of North Liberty, IA and Sara (Cortney) Williams of Boone, IA; grandchildren Holden, Hunter and Shelbey Williams; a brother Eugene (Ruth) Hermanson of Lake Mills; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dean Honkamp of Missouri, James (Doreen) Priem of Roseville, MN, and Gerald Priem of Topeka, KS; Kathy Hermanson of Owatonna, MN; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Luther Hermanson; and four sisters, Marcia Honkamp, Ida Mae, Janet and Janice Hermanson, all in infancy; and one sister-in-law Bonnie Priem.
