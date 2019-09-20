Jeffrey M. McCubbin
November 4, 1950 - September 13, 2019
Jeffrey M. McCubbin was born November 4, 1950, forth child, to Max McCubbin and Muriel Burke McCubbin of Conrad, Iowa. He spent his formative years attending the Conrad schools where he was known to have driven his tractor to school. He worked the family farm with his brother Jay and his father until he married Lee Huff from Marshalltown in June of 1973. Together Jeff and Lee raised two daughters, Robin and Rene in Forest City, Iowa, where they made their permanent home.
You have free articles remaining.
Jeff is survived by his siblings: Jean, Jay, Jane and Heidi, wife of 47 years Lee, and daughters Robin and Rene. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren and adored his two fur babies. He is remembered by many area motorcycle enthusiasts as their happy smiley Motorcycle Education Teacher. In his 30 years with Rider Ed. and Abate of Iowa District 7, he held many leadership roles, established Freedom Park in Algona, and led his community in philanthropic efforts benefiting a variety of local individuals and agencies in need.
Jeff was an auto mechanic by trade and worked for ARA Vending, Winnebago Industries and finally fulfilled a life long dream of starting his own business, McCubbin Trophy & Engraving with wife, Lee. He enjoyed tinkering under the hood of a car, camping at Freedom Park with his many close friends, and opening up the throttle on his 1981 Sturgis Classic Double Belt Drive Harley Davidson. He also loved riding his tractor around his acreage, and the satisfaction of cracking open a cold beer. He was a colorful story teller and famously recounted the night he unknowingly sat around the camp fire with Willy G Davidson on one of his many trips to Sturgis.
Jeff's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 28. "Jeff's Last Ride" will depart from the Forest City Rider Ed. Range, Winnebago Gate 1 parking lot at 1:00. The ride will complete at Freedom Park in Algona. His celebration begins at 2:00. All cars and motorcycles are welcome. Please direct memorial donations to Hospice of North Iowa or ABATE Dist. 7 Food Pantry.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey McCubbin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.