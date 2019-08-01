February 12, 1936 - July 21, 2019
FOREST CITY, IOWA – Ione R. Nelson, 83, of Forest City died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa surrounded by her children after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Ione was an inspiration to many as she continued to stay positive and never wavered in her love of life throughout the fifteen years since she was initially diagnosed.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
A visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.
Interment will be in the Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Vinje, Iowa.
The family requests that memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.
Ione Roselyn Nelson was born February 12, 1936 in Forest City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Bennie and Jeanette (Aske) Johnson. Ione was raised on her family farm in Vinje, Iowa, and graduated from Scarville High School.
She was married to Norman M. Nelson at Bethel Lutheran Church in Vinje, Iowa on March 31, 1956. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years, in addition to working for Winnebago Industries.
Ione loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much, and enjoyed spending summers with them at Bluff Valley Campground in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota, in addition to their annual trips to Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa. Ione also looked forward to her annual girls' trip to McGregor, Iowa, where she loved taking in the beautiful surroundings of the Mississippi River. Ione enjoyed her time with the Red Hat ladies and having coffee with her friends daily, even though everyone knew her “coffee” was a diet pop. Ione was well known for her love of shopping and sharing her bargains with those around her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ione is survived by four children, Stephen (Julie) Nelson of Burlington, WI, Randy (Vicki) Nelson of Paynesville, MN, Brenda Emmerth of Elkhorn, WI, and Annette (Mick) Stone of Mazomanie, WI; ten grandchildren, Corrie (Clint), Amy (Jeff), Spencer (Shanna), Nicholas, Tausha, Leiah (Matt), Kirsty, Zachary, Tucker, and Andrea; two step-grandchildren, Denise and BJ (Stephanie), and 14 great-grandchildren, Grace, Amelia, Isabella, Madeline, Jackson, Cole, Owen, Lucas, Noah, Joshua, Valerie, Belle, Blair, and Bree. She is also survived by a very loving and caring cousin, Linda Danielson, who was like a sister to Ione and was there for both her and Norman over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jeanette and Bennie; husband, Norman; sisters Darlyne Engebretson and Gloria Langfald; brothers Donny and Marvin Johnson; and one infant daughter, Lori Ann Nelson.
A special thank you to Chuck, Chris, and Tanner Smoley, who were not only wonderful neighbors to Ione and Norman, but considered family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.