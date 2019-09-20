Halvor (Hal) Jacobson
November 10, 1924 - August 11, 2019
Halvor (Hal) Jacobson, 94, passed away on August 11, 2019, at The Vineyards Memory Care Assisted Living Facility in Grand Junction where he resided. He was born on November 10, 1924, in Kensal, North Dakota, to Edwin and Cora Jacobson. Halvor graduated with honors from Lakota High School in Lakota, Iowa. He later served from 1944-1946 in the U.S. Army occupational forces in Nagoya, Japan, and in the Philippines during World War II. He was on the first load of troops to enter Nagoya, Japan, when the war with Japan ended. Upon his honorable discharge Halvor was awarded multiple service-related commendations.
In 1948 he married Florence Hanson in Scarville, Iowa, and bought a 160-acre farm nearby where Halvor and his father-in-law constructed the house and outbuildings. In addition to raising beautiful crops of corn and certified soybean seed, Halvor did custom farming, sold Brock grain bins, and was active in the NFO. Halvor and Florence worked together on their Iowa farm until 1972 when they sold it and moved their family to Palisade, Colorado. In 1984 they moved to the Redlands near Grand Junction.
Hal built a 4-plex in Palisade which he owned and managed for over 30 years. He also owned and ran The Countertop Shop in Grand Junction for six years.
Hal and Florence joined the American Lutheran Church in 1972. Hal was active in many of the church's ministries, including property management and Church in Society. He also volunteered for RSVP and SOS. He especially enjoyed reading with the children in Riverside's after-school program.
Hal and Florence were active in the Sons of Norway and the Democratic Party. He proudly wore his WWII uniform and carried the American flag in many parades. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the VFW.
Hal loved playing country music on his guitar, square dancing with Florence, camping with his family, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling in and out of the United States.
Halvor was preceded in death Florence, his wife of 63 years; his 5-year-old son, Harlan; his parents, sister, Phyllis Reed; and brothers, Dale and Marvin.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna (Dave) Ganss, Sandy (John) Lorenzen, and Vickie (Stan) Wolfe; son, Shane Jacobson; brother, Corwin (Sharol); sisters, Coral (Harry) Budd and Carol Jacobson; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at 4PM on August 24, 2019, at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 I-70 Frontage Road, Grand Junction, CO. The graveside svc is scheduled for Monday, September 9th at 1:30 at the Salem Memorial Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church in Society Committee, American Lutheran Church in Grand Junction, CO, or to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.
