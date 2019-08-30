Gladys (Babe) M. Hagenson
April 27, 1929 - August 24, 2019
THOMPSON, IA - Gladys (Babe) M. Hagenson age 90 of Thompson, Iowa, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City after succumbing to long term health issues.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue E, Thompson, IA 50478, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.
Gladys Marie (Myre) Hagenson was born in Forest City, Iowa, on April 27, 1929, the daughter of Helmer T. Myre and Elizabeth (Range) Myre. Gladys was baptized in the home of her parents by Paul Ylvisaker of Thompson, Iowa, on May 28, 1930. Gladys father passed away when she was only one year old and her mother raised a large family in difficult times. She was confirmed at the Forest City Synod Lutheran Church on May 14, 1944, attended school in Forest City and graduated from the Forest City High School in 1947.
Gladys was united in marriage to Robert DuWayne Hagenson on November 16, 1949, and had two sons, Randy Lee Hagenson and Lynn DuWayne Hagenson. They lived on a farm north of Thompson until Robert's untimely death on May 14, 1976. At that time Gladys moved into Thompson and has been a very active and much-loved member of the community. She was the dental assistant for Dr. Block for many years and worked at the Thompson Community School and numerous other offices in Thompson with the most recent being the Thompson Public Library. She loved her Bethany Lutheran Church and served as the Financial Secretary and was a faithful member of her Circle and Ladies Aid. Her favorite job was serving on the Thompson ambulance for over ten years.
Gladys received her nickname "Babe" at an early age as she was the youngest of a large family with five sisters and a brother. Her husband Robert also received the nickname "Shorty" at an early age and the couple was well known as Shorty and Babe. Babe was deeply involved with her church, her family, and the community. She dearly loved her family and friends and could be seen participating in many events. The years on the farm created close friendships which are to this day celebrated at the famous Fourth of July picnics which have endured over 60 years. These friends still gather weekly at the Hometown market or Forest Plaza Assisted Living. Gladys endured many health issues in her later years but love of church, family and friends always lifted her up.
Gladys is survived by her children, Randy and his wife Mary Jane (Skogen) of San Antonio, TX; Lynn and his wife Julie (Haugen) of Thompson; granddaughters, Leigh Thompson and her husband, Robert Kirk of Pleasanton, California, and Lara Niles of Austin, Texas and great-grandchildren, Robert Kyle, Kolben and Alexander Thompson, and Wyatt, Bailee, and Drew Niles. She is also survived by her sister, Fern Rollefson of Forest City; close friend and niece, Pat (Bowman) Johnson and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind numerous lifetime friends and will be dearly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters, Evelyn Pletcher, Elvina Bowman, Esther Sitzler, Doris Monson and brother, Harvey Myre and brothers-in-law, Howard Pletcher, Orval Bowman, Walter Sitzler, Rutherford (Rudy) Monson, and Roger Rollefson.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com
641-592-0221
