Eugene Christianson
January 16, 1930 - August 28, 2019
THOMPSON, IA - Eugene Christianson, 89 of Thompson, IA, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City, IA.
Memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue East in Thompson, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held 10 until 11 at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be directed to the Buffalo Center Ambulance Service, c/o Troy Armstrong, 303 3rd Street SW, Buffalo Center, IA 50424.
Eugene Christianson was born on January 16, 1930 in Thompson, Iowa, to parents Ingvald and Pearl (Burke) Christianson. He was baptized, confirmed, and was a lifelong, active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson. He attended King #9 country school for 8 years, which is currently part of the Christianson farm, and Eugene graduated from Thompson High School in 1947.
You have free articles remaining.
He farmed with his father after school until 1951 when he was drafted into the United States Army. Eugene served one year in Korea with the large artillery crew, and was honorably discharged in July of 1953. He continued to farm with his dad for one more year, after which his brother Bob joined them in the farming operation when he too was released from the service.
In addition to farming Eugene enjoyed woodworking, reading and fishing.
He is survived by his brother Bob (Joan) Christianson of Thompson, IA; nieces, nephews and their families: Tim (Patty) Stumm of Milwaukee, WI, Darci (Jim) Martin of Chicago, IL, Debbie Wirth of Buffalo Center, Susan Smith of Lake Mills, Kristi (Chuck) Osheim of Thompson, and Todd (Patty) Smith of Scottsdale, AZ; many other relatives and friends.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents Ingvald and Pearl; two sisters Shirley (in childhood) and Clarice (Pat) Stumm; and two nephews, John Wirth and Randy Smith.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com
641-592-0221
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.