Duane Lackore
June 6, 1926 - November 24, 2019
Forest City - Duane Lackore, 93, of Forest City passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Forest City United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green and Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436.
Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Forest City United Methodist Church or Forest City American Legion.
Duane Lackore, the son of Truman and Mabel (Keel) Lackore was born in Forest City, Iowa on June 6, 1926. He was baptized and confirmed in the United Methodist Church. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1944. He enlisted in the U.S Army in 1945 and served his country in World War II, where he was stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Forest City and farmed with his father. He met a sweet waitress, Alice Ulve of Lake Mills, at the Bungalow and they began dating. On April 5, 1950 they were joined in marriage and were blessed with four children, all of whom were raised on their century farm west of Forest City.
Early in their marriage, Duane and Alice enjoyed dancing and frequented the Golden Bubble and Surf Ballroom. They were an elegant looking couple. They enjoyed camping at Crystal Lake in an old school bus converted into a camper, complete with the flying W logo that represented Duane's nickname, Weiner. Years ago, he began planting a sweet corn patch; the community was invited to come out and pick corn to enjoy. This tradition continues on with his son, Kevin. Duane enjoyed delivering sweet corn to friends and local businesses until 2018.
Duane had an adventurous spirit and lived life to the fullest. When he wasn't delivering Winnebago motor homes to dealerships in California, Alaska, or Florida (his favorite destinations,) he liked driving around the local countryside. Over the years, he enjoyed meeting friends for coffee daily to discuss local happenings. The meeting places evolved over the years, from Richardson's Tire Shop to the current location of Sid's. He took pleasure in many fishing trips with friends to Canada and Alaska. Other escapades included Padre Island, Hawaii, Jamaica, Mexico, Germany, and the Panama Canal. He also went to Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight with other veterans. Duane was quite charming and often greeted the ladies with, “Hey, doll…”
Duane moved to Forest Plaza Assisted Living in March 2017 for additional assistance. In September 2019, he was admitted to the Good Samaritan Society due to his declining health. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at both facilities.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Brian and Valerie Lackore, Gene and Debra Swanson, and Kevin and June Lackore; grandchildren; Jason (Kelly) Lackore Kelly (Cory) Hagensick, Kristi (Gary) Smith, Melissa (Derrick) Flippin, Justin (Sandy) Lackore, Wayne Chute, Desirae (Andrew) Snyder, Audrey (Ashley) Swanson, Anthony (Emily) Lackore, and Ashley Lackore; 15 great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; and son, Bradley.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
