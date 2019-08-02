Constance E. “Peggy” Tjelta
May 13, 1933 - July 31, 2019
FOREST CITY, IOWA – Constance E. “Peggy” Tjelta, 86, of Forest City died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.
Interment will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.
Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Forest City.
Constance E. Tjelta was born May 13, 1933 in Forest City, Iowa the daughter of Warren and Mildred (Bolsinger) Faber. Peggy was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Forest City. She attended and graduated from Forest City High school in 1955 and attended Waldorf College. She was married to Harry Tjelta on August 26, 1955 in Forest City. The couple farmed for many years in rural Forest City, they moved into town in 1969 and both went to work for Winnebago Industries until they both retired. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and the Forest City American Legion Post #121.
Peg enjoyed driving and traveling, her and Harry traveled to Hawaii, Texas, California, Alaska, Canada, Arizona, Yellowstone National Park and Branson many times. She enjoyed the times she spent with her extended family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Peg is survived by her nieces and nephews and special friend, Jody Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harry in 2011 and brothers, Delbert “Bud” and Don Graber and sister, Betty Indvik.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
