February 27, 1931 - July 30, 2019
FOREST CITY - Beverly L. Graber, 88, of Forest City, went home to be with The Lord, July 30, 2019. She died at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Calaldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday August 4, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 P.M.
Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery. There will be a lunch served following the burial at First Baptist Church in Forest City.
Memorials may be directed to the Beverly L. Graber fund in care of the family.
Beverly Lou Smith was born February 27, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Lloyd V. and Louise A. (Dickison) Smith. She attended schools in the Peoria-Chillicothe, Illinois area and graduated from Thompson High School. She was married to Robert Graber June 5, 1949 and they had two children: Donald and Kimberly. Their marriage ended in 2003.
Beverly raised her family on a farm west of Forest City. She enjoyed entertaining, reading, traveling, gardening, attending church, being in a variety of bible studies, teaching bible and art classes, and was an avid reader. She was especially fond of painting, drawing and loved visiting the MacNider Art Museum in Mason City. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her two children, Donald (Connie) Graber of Forest City and Kimberly Wirth of Vista, CA; grandchildren, Jennifer LeBlanc, Megan Wirth, Ryan (Lisa) Graber, Alexander (Victoria) Graber, and Ashley (Dustin) Gruskiewich; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn Wilson, Elaine Kincaid, and Pamela (Ray) Mills and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.