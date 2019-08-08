Betty Ann Olsen
June 30, 1948 - August 2, 2019
THOMPSON, IOWA – Betty Ann Olsen, 71, of rural Thompson died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Kevin Olson of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church officiating.
Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Betty Ann Olsen memorial fund in care of the family.
Betty Ann Larson was born June 30, 1948 in Forest City, Iowa the daughter of Jerome and Maxine (Graber) Larson. She was confirmed at Linden Lutheran Church. She attended Thompson schools, graduating in 1966. She was united in marriage to Roger Olsen at the Linden Lutheran Church on March 10, 1968, to this union two sons were born, David and James. Betty Ann was a true homemaker farm wife who enjoyed taking care of her home and her sons.
Betty Ann loved her family, decorating her home, working on craft projects and expressing her creative spirit. She loved the holidays and spoiling her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain family and friends. Betty Ann enjoyed playing board games with her grandkids which brought out her joyful, but competitive spirit! Her laughter and hospitality will be dearly missed by family and all who knew and loved her.
Betty Ann is survived by her loving husband, Roger Olsen of Thompson; sons, David (Marjean) Olsen of Mason City, IA and James (Karen) Olsen of River Falls, WI; grandchildren, Jonathon, Rachel and Daniel Olsen and Andrew, Katie and Annabelle Olsen; brothers, Ronald (Karen) Larson of San Antonio, TX, Rev. Wayne Larson of Baltimore, MD and Richard (Faith) Larson of Buffalo Center, IA along with many nieces and nephews.
Betty Ann was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
