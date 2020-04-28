× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anna G. Tegtmeyer

May 19, 1933 - April 17, 2020

BRITT - Anna Grace Tegtmeyer of Britt passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Westview Care Center in Britt at the age of 86.

Per her wishes, she was cremated. A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association. Condolence cards may be sent to Don Tegtmeyer at the Summit House at 600 1st Street NW, #104E, Britt, IA 50423.

Anna was born May 19, 1933 in Bancroft, Iowa daughter of Ehno and Elsie (Smidt) Folkerts. She graduated from Titonka High School in 1950 and married Donald Tegtmeyer on December 12, 1958 at Ramsey Reformed Church near Titonka. Anna worked 15 years as a cook at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA until her retirement. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Britt. Anna and Don enjoyed spending their winters in Texas from 1993 until a few years ago. She enjoyed playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, baking and especially gardening.